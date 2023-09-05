The National Park Service (NPS) will use $1,600,000 from the Inflation Reduction Act to help preserve historic mining structures in Death Valley National Park.  

This project is part of a nationwide effort to restore natural habitats and address climate change impacts. In fiscal year 2023, the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act will provide $52 million to the National Park Service to fund more than 100 projects throughout the country related to ecosystem resilience, restoration, and environmental planning needs.

