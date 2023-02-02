The pending purchase of a five-acre parcel of land in the middle of the Owens Valley represents far more than a routine real estate deal.
Instead of discussing interest rates, loan terms, zoning, titles and deeds, the sellers and prospective buyers talk about the land’s potential to promote healing, to enhance cultural awareness, to right historical wrongs, to provide food for both the body and the soul, and to be a place of sanctuary for youth and elders.
The Owens Valley Indian Water Commission is taking the lead on buying the unique, five-acre parcel of land that includes several homes and outbuildings, a flowing stream feeding a tree-lined pond surrounded by grass, and extensive gardens.
The move to buy private land and put it back in the hands of the descendants of its first, indigenous caretakers, is part of the commission’s mission, said Teri Red Owl, the executive director the OVIWC.
