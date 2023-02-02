The pending purchase of a five-acre parcel of land in the middle of the Owens Valley represents far more than a routine real estate deal.

Instead of discussing interest rates, loan terms, zoning, titles and deeds, the sellers and prospective buyers talk about the land’s potential to promote healing, to enhance cultural awareness, to right historical wrongs, to provide food for both the body and the soul, and to be a place of sanctuary for youth and elders.  

Tags

Recommended for you