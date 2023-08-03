Two people got lost driving in Death Valley National Park on July 4, resulting in one of them being transported to a hospital for heat illness. The two men got their vehicle stuck in the salt flat after driving illegally almost a mile off road. Two Star Towing removed their vehicle from the salt flat on July 27, carefully using a skid steer to minimize additional off-road damage.

The park visitors got lost while navigating by GPS. They took a wrong turn onto West Side Road, and drove back and forth on the gravel road for about three hours. Around midnight, they became concerned about running out of gas, and decided to drive directly across the salt flat to Badwater Road. Driving off-road is illegal in Death Valley National Park. In this case, it could have cost their lives.  

