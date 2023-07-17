burros NPS Photo.tif

Burros have a negative impact on the natural and cultural desert environment and compete with bighorn sheep and other wildlife for the scarce desert resources like water and vegetation. However, park officials say “these irresponsible actions,” are not warranted.

 Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

National Park Service officials are investigating the death of five burros that were discovered shot and killed earlier this week in the Lower Wildrose area of Death Valley National Park, park officials reported Thursday.

Burros are not native to the California desert and public land managers are engaged in work to remove the animals from the sensitive desert environment by working with partners. The five burros were not part of any internal removal efforts.

