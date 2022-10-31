Registered nurses and patient care and technical workers, who have been in bargaining with the Northern Inyo Healthcare District administration since July, held an informational picket on Line Street in front of hospital Friday after they filed unfair practice charges against the district the week prior because of “the district’s refusal to bargain in good faith.”
Both contracts expire on Monday. The charges describe the district’s behavior as “surface bargaining,” essentially pretending to go through the motions without fulfilling its good faith obligations under California Law.
According to a release from the Eastern Sierra American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents the workers, the district has rejected outright all of the union’s financial proposals, asking employees to extend their contract with no cost of living increase while failing to respond to critical aspects of the union’s financial information requests.
For example, the district has refused to give the union a full accounting of the federal monies it received in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information that has been given contained a number of discrepancies which the district has not explained to the union’s satisfaction. In the past, when the district has proven financial hardship, union members have been flexible about the financial elements of their proposals. However, to agree to wage freezes, the union needs to see clear evidence of financial distress, according to AFSCME.
The district is also refusing to bargain in good faith on the union’s non-financial proposals, rejecting outright nearly all of the union’s language proposals.
“Some of the district’s responses show clear anti-union animus,” the union states.
However, in a statement released by NIHD on Friday, the district maintains that the district “values and respects all district employees and their right to hold and participate in an informational picket.”
The district states that it entered into negotiations with the registered nurses and patient care and technical workers with its value for district employees at the forefront, and complied with its obligation to bargain in good faith, including but not limited to, providing responses to all proposals.
“The district’s proposals to the employees were guided by the principle of responsible governance and based on its current financial circumstances,” the district stated. “The district will continue to engage in this process in good faith.”
For more on this story, see the Oct. 29 edition of The Inyo Register.