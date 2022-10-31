Registered nurses and patient care and technical workers, who have been in bargaining with the Northern Inyo Healthcare District administration since July, held an informational picket on Line Street in front of hospital Friday after they filed unfair practice charges against the district the week prior because of “the district’s refusal to bargain in good faith.”

Both contracts expire on Monday. The charges describe the district’s behavior as “surface bargaining,” essentially pretending to go through the motions without fulfilling its good faith obligations under California Law.  

