NIHD22_TOP MakoTestRun-5955.jpg

NIHD Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Meredick, center,  leads the Northern Inyo Healthcare District surgery team through a mock Mako SmartRobotics-assisted total knee replacement last year. From left are surgery technician Danielle Medeiros, Meredick, and surgery technician Toni Rhodes; kneeling in front with back to camera is Stryker instructor Javen Spire.  

 Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District

Join Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Dr. Richard Meredick for an in-person Healthy Lifestyle Talk discussing developments in treating knee joint pain.

The talk, “Advancements in Treating Joint Pain,” is set for Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in the hospital’s Main Lobby. This presentation will include a look at NIHD’s Stryker Mako SmartRoboticsTM system.

