Join Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s Dr. Richard Meredick for an in-person Healthy Lifestyle Talk discussing developments in treating knee joint pain.
The talk, “Advancements in Treating Joint Pain,” is set for Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. in the hospital’s Main Lobby. This presentation will include a look at NIHD’s Stryker Mako SmartRoboticsTM system.
Last fall, NIHD added the Stryker Mako SmartRoboticsTM system to its operating room. The addition made NIHD the first Eastern Sierra healthcare facility to offer robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery. For Meredick, this advancement means enhanced surgical precision, more than 20 years in the making. For patients, it means less post-surgery pain, better soft tissue protection than manual techniques, and in some cases, better bone preservation.
Meredick is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon serving NIHD through the Northern Inyo Associates Orthopedic Clinic. Meredick specializes in total joint reconstruction and replacement, complex fracture care, and sports medicine.
A graduate of the University Of Pittsburgh School Of Medicine, Meredick completed his residency at the Akron General Medical Center. He completed additional fellowship training in Arthroscopic Surgery and Joint Reconstruction at the highly regarded Taos Orthopedic Institute. Meredick joined NIHD 10 years ago and, along with his partners, doctors Mark Robinson and Bo Nasmyth Loy, have made critical and advancing contributions to NIHD’s medical services.
The Mako SmartRoboticsTM is the second robot-assisted system used within NIH’s operating room. The first system added was the da Vinci Surgical System in 2015.
This educational presentation is part of NIHD’s ongoing Healthy Lifestyle Talk Series. These monthly talks are open to the public and free of charge. Once again, the talk will be in-person in the Main Lobby of Northern Inyo Hospital. Seating is limited, so please arrive early. The talk will eventually be available on NIHD’s website and YouTube channel for future viewing.