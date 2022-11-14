Veterans Day 2022

The American Legion Post Inyo 118, the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Post 8988 of Bishop hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring all those who served in the nation’s armed services. The tribute to veterans included, “We remember how men and women set aside their civilian pursuits to serve their nation’s cause, defending the freedom of mankind and preservation our precious American heritage. We believe our strength on the field of battle, on the supply lines which nourish our armed might, lay in the justice of our cause against the forces of evil. We believe our determination made us better warriors because we fought with our minds and our hearts as well as our bodies.”

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

