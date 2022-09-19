INYO350 recently announced two candidates forums to be held in October that will offer a chance for residents in the county’s First and Third supervisorial districts to learn more about the individuals who could be representing them.
INYO 350, which, according to its website, is a group of volunteers “dedicated to informing and mobilizing our community on environmental and social justice issues,” notes that supervisors regularly make important decisions affecting the local environment, water, public lands, economy, and other key issues affecting the area and the future of area residents.
“With two seats open this year, the coming election will determine the direction of the board and its decision-making priorities for the next two years and beyond,” the group stated.
INYO350 is partnering with Friends of the Inyo to host a candidate forum for Inyo County District 1 supervisor on Oct.12 - four weeks before this year’s general election.
Bishop Sunrise Rotary Club will be hosting a candidate forum for District 3 on the following evening, Oct. 13. Both forums are free and open to the public. Questions from the public will be fielded by the candidates as time allows.
Inyo County Districts have changed substantially for this election cycle and for the next 10 years. Residents who need to see what districts they are in can find updated district maps on the county’s website at inyocounty.us.
The candidate forum for District 1 supervisor is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Cerro Coso Community College.
The two runoff candidates for District 1 are Trina Orrill and Jeff Gabriel. District 1 includes the following communities and areas of North Bishop: Laws, Poleta, Rudolph Ranch, Meadow Farms, Meadow Creek, North Barlow, McLaren Ranch, Desiderata and Mustang Mesa.
Organizers encouraged those who live and vote in District 1, or those who are just interested in who is running to be one of the five Inyo County supervisors for this term, to attend and hear what these two candidates have to say about their ideas and priorities.
The candidates forum for District 3 supervisor, which the Sunrise Rotary Club is set to host, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Cerro Coso Community College.
Two candidates, Kody Jaeger, assistant tribal administrator for the Bishop Paiute Tribe, and Scott E. Marcellin, local businessman, are running for this open seat. This forum will be a final chance to meet these two candidates, learn about their positions and priorities, and ask questions about the issues residents are most concerned about.