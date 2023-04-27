Great Basin Bakery outlet store to have soft opening soon

As she gets ready for the soft opening of a new production/outlet store in the coming weeks, Robin Bolser, owner of the Great Basin Bakery, would like to ensure customers that the original bakery/cafe will continue to operate as usual with plans of expanding in the near future.
The bakery/cafe, which Bolser co-founded in 2003, is located at 275 S. Main St. at Lagoon Street in Bishop. The new production/outlet store, a 7,040 square-foot space, is located in the Bishop Plaza shopping center on North Sierra Highway.
Bolser said that there has been some confusion regarding the future of the bakery/cafe, which will actually be expanding its seating capacity in the coming months.
Bolser said while she is anticipating a soft opening for the new facility, there has been delays in getting it where she would like it to be due to supply chain issues with electrical supplies.
She said the plan is to go ahead and open the outlet store by making extra product at the existing bakery, which was the opposite of what she had been hoping for.
She said the plan had been to feed the cafe/bakery on Lagoon Street with extra product from the production facility but due to supply chain issues her commercial-sized ovens at the new facilities aren’t functional yet.
“We’ve gotten approval from the inspectors to go ahead and open our outlet store, which is supposed to be complimentary to the bakery/cafe, in that the bakery will remain where it is and it will expand seating and its restaurant,” Bolser said.
She said by removing a lot of the baking machinery and equipment, as well as the pallets of floor and related items, the cafe will not only be able to increase seating but there are plans to expand the menu as well.
“We’re anxious for that to get rolling but that probably won’t become operational until the summertime,” Bolser said.