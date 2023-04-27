Great Basin Bakery outlet store to have soft opening soon

Robin Bolser, owner of the Great Basin Bakery, stands in front of an industrial-sized electric oven at the new Great Basin production/outlet store. When operational the 480-volt oven will be baking bread and cookies as the baked goods are rotated within the oven.

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

As she gets ready for the soft opening of a new production/outlet store in the coming weeks, Robin Bolser, owner of the Great Basin Bakery, would like to ensure customers that the original bakery/cafe will continue to operate as usual with plans of expanding in the near future.

The bakery/cafe, which Bolser co-founded in 2003, is located at 275 S. Main St. at Lagoon Street in Bishop. The new production/outlet store, a 7,040 square-foot space, is located in the Bishop Plaza shopping center on North Sierra Highway.

