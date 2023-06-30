Alan Broch and Alisa Lynch have been chosen as grand marshals to celebrate Independence as the “Crown Jewel of the Sierra” on Tuesday, July 4.
The couple serves the Independence community with selfless vigor and many may remember them from the 2021 parade, when they stepped in at the last minute as bearers of the U.S. and California flags.
In the absence of proper parade flags, Broch and Lynch proudly carried heavy decorative flags in heat upwards of 100 degrees that day.
Broch has spent most of his life in the Owens Valley, including Bishop, Chalfant and Big Pine. His favorite home was “Camp Inyo,” now known as Sierra Adventure Center.
Broch’s dad, Art (1935-2021), served as the camp’s caretaker and his mom, Connie (1942-1998), cooked for groups.
The family, including Broch’s younger siblings, David and Lynnette, moved to Big Pine in 1972. Connie was the Big Pine librarian while Art worked as an Inyo County Park ranger.
On October 11, 1976, the Big Pine Civic Club issued a resolution expressing “sincere appreciation to Art Broch and family for the truly fine service rendered to this community.”
Alan Broch continues this tradition of service as a commissioner for the Independence Volunteer Fire District.
Although Alan Broch still considers himself a “Piner,” he has a deep appreciation for living in Independence, where he has made his home since 2008. He has worked at the Independence Post Office since 2005, also helping out at the June Lake, Olancha, Lone Pine, and Big Pine branches. Before the USPS, Alan worked 17 years as an assistant manager for Carl’s Jr. in Bishop and Lone Pine. Before that, he enjoyed working at film labs in Bishop and San Diego.
In 2021, Alan Broch and family donated trees and benches to Mendenhall Park, which his father helped to build, in memory of their parents. Look for a cute picture of young Broch on the panel under the weeping willow tree.
Alan and Alisa eventually started dating after sharing a table at the September 2010 Inyo Associates meeting in Independence. They married September 28, 2013.
Lynch has lived in Independence since September 2001.
She grew up in the Gold Country, raised with her older brother, Martin, by their mom, Marilyn (1936-2018), in Amador and Calaveras counties.
Lynch’s father, Brian (1932-2009), loved the Eastern Sierra and spent a lot of time at Panamint Springs Resort, owned by his childhood friend Marvin Vose in the 1970s.
In fact, it was on a trip home from Panamint that Lynch first visited Manzanar. She had seen the movie and read the book “Farewell to Manzanar” in 1976, as a young girl, and was deeply moved by her November 1980 visit to the site.
While Lynch earned teaching credentials, she joined the National Park Service as a seasonal ranger at Yosemite in 1989.
Since then, she has worked in Washington DC, Philadelphia, West Texas, Mount Rainier and Manzanar.
Her 34-year career is largely defined by her 22 years at Manzanar, which began Sept. 9, 2001. She has planned and designed programs, projects, publications, exhibits and AV programs, developed curriculum and written grants. Due to her dedication to Manzanar, Lynch has a long history of mentoring young rangers who share her love and passion for its history.
Lynch also has worked on related projects at Pearl Harbor, Bainbridge Island, Tule Lake and other sites.
She recently graduated from the prestigious nine-month-long National Park Service GOAL (Generating Organizational Advancement and Leadership) Academy and has a long list of other awards and accolades bestowed upon her for her work at Manzanar.
Lynch is eager to use her GOAL training as a board member of Owens Valley Unified School District and as a volunteer for major exhibit projects at the Eastern California Museum and the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial.
Alan and Alisa will lead this year’s parade dressed up as royalty to honor the “Crown Jewel of the Eastern Sierra.” The Independence Fourth of July parade begins at 10 a..m. Tuesday, July 4, on U.S. Highway 395.
For more information on the day’s festivities, see the Independence Civic Club Facebook page.