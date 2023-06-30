Alan Broch and Alisa Lynch Independence grand marshals.jpg

Alisa Lynch and Alan Broch at the 2022 Independence Day celebration in Independence.

 Photo courtesy of Alisa Lynch

Alan Broch and Alisa Lynch have been chosen as grand marshals to celebrate Independence as the “Crown Jewel of the Sierra” on Tuesday, July 4.

The couple serves the Independence community with selfless vigor and many may remember them from the 2021 parade, when they stepped in at the last minute as bearers of the U.S. and California flags.

