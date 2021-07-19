Glacier, Dexter, fire updates (July 18)

Glacier Fire update (July 18) — The Glacier Fire remains 49 acres in size and 90% contained. No closures are in effect at this time. Today crews were pulled off fire due to the approaching storms. The fire area is currently receiving moderate precipitation.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains today and tomorrow for thunderstorms that can produce strong winds, heavy rain, and possibly new lightning-started wildfires.
Updates will be posted to InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7668/ and on the Forest Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inyonf and Twitter pages: https://twitter.com/Inyo_NF.
Fire Restrictions remain in effect for the Inyo National Forest and Bishop Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.
Dexter Fire update (July 18)
Incident Start Date: July 12, 2021
Cause: Lightning Acreage: 2,847
Containment: 64%
Hand Crews: 5
Engines: 14
Helicopters: 4
Dozers: 3
Water Tenders: 8
Total Personnel: 382
Firefighters conducted the last day of strategic firing operations yesterday before the expected change of weather today. Containment improved in all areas around the fireline. Crews made good progress as they increased mop up depth around the perimeter. Spotfires were found outside the fireline but were confined. Fire within the interior continues to burn inside the containment lines consuming available fuels through grass, brush and scattered timber. Today, crews will continue strengthening and improving the containment line and increasing the depth of mopping up.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for today with warmer air coming into the area. Dry lighting is possible today before moist air with the threat of thunderstorms increasing into tomorrow. Strong outflow winds are possible as air masses become more unstable.
The Big Springs and Bald Mountain Springs Campgrounds remain closed while the fire is still active. Roads in the immediate vicinity are also closed to the public: North of the Owens River Rd. (2S07), east of Highway 395, west of Forest Rd. 1S17, and south of Highway 120. (See Forest Closure Order.)
InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7656/
Forest Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inyonf
Twitter pages: https://twitter.com/Inyo_NF