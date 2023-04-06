Fundraiser for Southern Inyo Fire Protection District planned

The Southern Inyo Fire Protection District’s event promises fun for the whole family while raising money for a worthy cause.

 Photo courtesy of Southern Inyo Fire Protection District/Nancy Good

The Southeastern Inyo Desert Arts Festival and Poker Tour, a fundraiser for the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, has been set for Saturday, April 15, at Tecopa Hot Springs Resort in Tecopa.

This year the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District worked to grow the annual community event into a desert arts festival with a new feature.

