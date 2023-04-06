Fundraiser for Southern Inyo Fire Protection District planned

The Southeastern Inyo Desert Arts Festival and Poker Tour, a fundraiser for the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District, has been set for Saturday, April 15, at Tecopa Hot Springs Resort in Tecopa.
This year the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District worked to grow the annual community event into a desert arts festival with a new feature.
Organizers state that in order to showcase the vibrant, resourceful communities within the 1,200 square mile district area of service, they are hosting a poker tour.
From the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction to the Mojave Center in Charleston View, with a historic mine, Spanish pack mules, a set of mammoth bones, natural wonders, fantastic restaurants and a weather station in between, organizers are inviting participants to come see the desert the district serves – and there may even be some wildflowers along the way.
The event is held to help the district raise funds to keep the Southern Inyo Fire Protection District “ready to strike 24/7.”
The district area of service includes the Amargosa Basin, Amargosa Desert, Death Valley National Park, Furnace Creek, Great Gasin Desert, Mojave Desert, Shoshone, South Nopah Range Wilderness Area, Tecopa, Tecopa Hot Springs and Tecopa Hills.
Continuing in the district’s annual fundraising tradition, this year the main event features live music from the legendary Moody Scoot, the Kern River Band, Pablo Tecopa and more.
There also will be artisan vendors, farm stands, performance art and interactive experiences:
• Meet Gladys, the giant Recyclescope, and drop in at the Reuse Art Workshop;
• Get dressed up in the Costume Photo booth and have your picture taken with Wonderhussy:
• Sit in on a drum circle with Jeffrey Trower
• Listen to Time Traveler Tales
• Write the ending to a murder mystery on a vintage typewriter in the Writers Tent;
• Watch pottery in motion
• Feel the wind of a whipcracking display
• Stop in to the Inyo County Health and Human Services booth for a blood pressure check
• Watch SIFPD firefighters demonstrate their skills
• Bid in the silent auction for regional mini-cation packages, adventure tours, local art and more.
• Win a handmade quilt in our annual raffle.
There also will be a poker tour for all vehicles.
Registration begins 8 a.m. at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort or the Amargosa Hotel in Death Valley Junction. Participants should be back at the resort by 4 p.m. to turn in their score cards.
The main event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort. The auction and raffle end at 5 p.m..
“Our plan is to have all the fun we can have in one day, we hope you’ll join us,” organizers stated.
This year’s festival is made possible in part by a grant from the Inyo County Community Project Sponsorship Program.
For more information visit Southern Inyo Fire Protection District on Facebook, call the firehouse at (760) 852-4130, email sifpd@yahoo.com, or email Event Committee Chair Robin Flinchum at rkflinchum@earthlink.net.