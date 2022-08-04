In an effort to better serve the public land protection needs of southern Inyo County, conservation nonprofit Friends of the Inyo will soon open its first-ever Satellite Office in Lone Pine, the organization announced Wednesday.

Located at 142 East Bush St., in the historic Forum Theater building, the 700 square-foot corner suite is across from the Lone Pine Post Office, and, on the North Jackson Street side of the building, across from Stratham Hall and the Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department.   

