In an effort to better serve the public land protection needs of southern Inyo County, conservation nonprofit Friends of the Inyo will soon open its first-ever Satellite Office in Lone Pine, the organization announced Wednesday.
Located at 142 East Bush St., in the historic Forum Theater building, the 700 square-foot corner suite is across from the Lone Pine Post Office, and, on the North Jackson Street side of the building, across from Stratham Hall and the Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department.
According to the organization, having an office in Lone Pine will strategically put FOI close to such iconic public lands as Alabama Hills National Scenic Area, the Mt. Whitney Ranger District of the Inyo National Forest, Death Valley National Park, and Conglomerate Mesa, for which FOI, along with local tribes and other desert land advocates, is working to gain permanent protection. It will also allow FOI to be physically much closer to the Inyo County seat in Independence than the organization’s Bishop headquarters, thereby making possible greater engagement with county government.
Lone Pine local Kayla Browne, the FOI staff member who will be in charge of the new satellite office, said, “As Desert Lands Organizer and a resident of Lone Pine, being a part of the community is important to me. The new Lone Pine Office will allow FOI to host gatherings and meetings, give people a place to come to for inquiries, and show our commitment to the communities of southern Inyo County.”
To celebrate this expansion milestone in Friends of the Inyo’s 36-year history, the community is invited to an open house on the Lone Pine satellite office’s grand opening day, Friday, Aug. 19. The 5-to-8 p.m. open house will include free food for the first 50 attendees, assorted beverages, coloring sheets and snacks for kids, and the opportunity to meet FOI staff and board members and to mix and mingle with fellow Eastern Sierra neighbors.