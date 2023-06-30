It’s time to light up the Eastern Sierra sky in celebration of Independence Day throughout Inyo County with July Fourth events planned up and down U.S. Highway 395.
Bishop
In Bishop the Fourth of July party on Tuesday, July 4, will once again take place in Bishop City Park. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the park with festivities scheduled throughout the day. Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chairs to set up in the baseball fields for the fireworks show, and be sure to bring a radio or download a radio app on any smart phone to tune in to KIBS 100.7 FM for synchronized music with the fireworks. KIBS’s livestream can also be found on their website, kibskbov.com.
Residents and visitors should be advised that there will be no personal fireworks, dogs, or personal alcohol allowed in City Park during the event, however, lawn games, picnic blankets and family fun are encouraged.
Stop by the Inyo Council for the Arts booth for a temporary tattoo, or say hello to the Bishop Fire Department at the Pavilion for a patriotic glow stick. There will be displays and food vendors available at the back of the park from noon till sundown. For the latest schedule and information, visit the event website, 4thinthepark.com.
Schedule of events
• Noon – Vendors open at the back of the park until around 7:30 p.m.
• 1 p.m. – Bishop City Council Big Day in the Park – biddle of the Park
• 1 – 4 p.m. – Free Public Swim Day at the Park Pool
• 3:30 p.m. – Bishop Grocery Outlet Watermelon Eating Contest – Pavilion
• 4:30 p.m. – Live music; Carbe and Durand from Incendio – Hillside Stage
• 5:30 p.m. – Star Spangled Bike and Scooter Decorating Contest – Pavilion
• 6:15 p.m. – Live music; Bishop Jazz Combo – Hillside Stage
• After 9 p.m. – Bishop Fire Department Fireworks Spectacular – Be sure to tune in to KIBS, 100.7 FM.
Big Pine
Big Pine continues its July Fourth celebration, a tradition since 1877.
The Big Pine Civic Club will be holding its annual good-old-fashioned family community barbecue picnic from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Mendenhall Park on Baker and School streets.
The menu includes barbecue tri-tip with beans, green salad, potato salad, garlic bread, cake and drinks for only $15 for adults, children, 5-12, $10, and children under 5 eat for free.
The day also will feature traditional kids games, such as a watermelon eating contest, greased pole climbing, an egg and balloon toss, tug-of-war and much more with prizes.
The Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary will be holding its traditional ice chest raffle filled with picnic goodies.
Independence
The community of Independence is planning to start its July Fourth festivities a day early. On Monday, July 3, residents and visitors can cool off at the Owens Valley School pool. There will be lap swimming from 11 a.m. to noon and from noon to 6 p.m., the pool will be open to all ages. Adults swim for $2 while youth younger than 18 can enjoy the pool for $1.
The Owens Valley School pool is located at 202 S. Clay St. behind the Owens Valley Unified School District Office.
There also will be a party at Dehy Park from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday featuring Paws barbecue and live music from Zach and Friends.
Dehy Park is located on Edwards Street (U.S. Highway 395) at the north end of Independence.
The schedule of events for the Fourth of July in Independence follows:
• 6:15 a.m. – American Legion flag raising ceremony at Dehy Park
• 6:30 – 9 a.m. – Independence Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at Dehy Park
• 8 a.m. – noon – Independence Civic Club Arts and Crafts Show on the Inyo County Courthouse lawn
• 9 a.m. – Parade float line-up
• 10 a.m. – Parade – route heads north on U.S. Highway 395 then reverses direction.
• Noon - Pioneer Methodist Pie Social at Dehy Park
• 1 p.m. – Spelling bee at Dehy Park with Queen Bee Gemma Arana
• 2 p.m. – Old Timey Kids Games at Dehy Park sponsored by Linda Ellsworth
• 1 – 6 p.m. – Owens Valley School Pool open for swimming (free for everyone today)
• 4 – 6:30 p.m. – Deep pit barbecue at Dehy Park served up by the Independence Civic Club
• Dusk – Grand finale fireworks display at the Independence Airport presented by the Independence Volunteer Fire Department.