Bob Gracey

Bob Gracey (second from left) is shown here receiving the 2016 Sue Kunitomi Embrey Legacy Award during the 47th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage in 2016.

 Photo by Mark Kirchner/Manzanar Committee

The Manzanar Committee recently expressed its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Robert W. “Bob” Gracey, who passed away on Jan. 16 at the age of 94.

Gracey, the youngest of nine children, was born on Dec. 10, 1928, in Kearsarge, about five miles east of Independence, which is roughly eight miles north of Manzanar. His father ran the Southern Pacific Railroad station there until it closed in 1932.

