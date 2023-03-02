Lone Pine Early Opener Trout Derby

Last year’s Early Opener Trout Derby at Diaz Lake was a bit chilly (even for the guy in shorts).

 Photo by Jon Klusmire

Forget about skiing, snowshoeing and shoveling snow, it’s time to go fishing.

The Lone Pine Early Opener Trout Derby kicks off the 2023 Eastern Sierra trout season this Saturday, March 4.

