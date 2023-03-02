Forget about skiing, snowshoeing and shoveling snow, it’s time to go fishing.
The Lone Pine Early Opener Trout Derby kicks off the 2023 Eastern Sierra trout season this Saturday, March 4.
The annual derby is the region’s first derby and eager anglers from all over the state come to Diaz Lake south of Lone Pine to enjoy a day of fishing and the chance to win some substantial prizes.
The Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce puts on the derby, with the official tagline of “Here Fishy, Fishy, Fishy!” The event comes together thanks to help and donations from chamber members, local businesses and organizations, helpful chamber volunteers and Inyo County.
The big prize is an $800 Blind Bogey, sponsored by Gardner’s Tru-Value Hardware and Lone Pine Rocks and Gifts. All anglers have to do to win the big money is enter the derby and catch the lucky, tagged trout.
By design, the cost to enter the derby is a bargain. The chamber wants
fish
to get folks out on the lake and coming to town and, just as important, make fishing fun for youngsters.
The entry fee for the derby is just $10, and kids younger than 11 can enter for free. Plus, all kids 12 and younger who catch a fish get a prize. The prizes are also provided by local businesses. More prizes are awarded to juniors up to age 15, and the adults can also score a prize. There will be prizes for Largest Fish, Largest Catch and for catching one of many tagged fish.
Of course, everyone needs a valid, current Department of Fish and Wildlife California fishing license.
Registration starts at 6 a.m. at Diaz Lake, and the fishing begins at 6:30 a.m. And yes, there will be free coffee and donuts for the early risers and even the latecomers. The final weigh in and tally starts at 3 p.m.
It is not unusual to have snow on the Sierra during the Early Opener, but this year the snow will also be around the lake. A recent string of mostly warm days should have helped melt the snow from the recent storms. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 50 degrees for Saturday. Bring warm clothes and boots, and be prepared for changing conditions.
For more information, contact the Lone Pine Chamber of Commerce at 760-876-4444, or email info@lonepinechamber.org, or check the webpage at lonepinechamber.org.
