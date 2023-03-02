Inyo National Forest is requesting proposals for campground concessionaires across 76 developed recreation sites across the Forest. The awarded contracts will receive a special use permit (SUP) to provide high-quality public services in the operation and maintenance of government-owned recreation facilities.
One SUP will be issued for the following developed sites by December 2023, with the successful applicant beginning operations during the 2024 recreation season.
White Mountain Ranger District
• Big Pine Area – Big Pine Creek Campground (CG), Clyde – Glacier Group CG, Palisade – Glacier Group CG, Sage Flat CG, Upper Sage Flat CG
• Bishop Area – Big Trees CG, Bishop Park CG, Bishop Park Group CG, Bitterbrush CG, Forks CG, Four Jeffrey CG, Intake 2 CG, Intake 2 Walk-In CG, Mountain Glen CG, North Lake CG, Sabrina CG, Table Mountain Group CG, Willow CG
• Rock Creek Area – Aspen Group CG, Big Meadow CG, East Fork CG, French Camp CG, Holiday CG, Iris Meadow CG, McGee Creek CG, Palisade Group CG, Pine Grove CG, Rock Creek Lake CG, Rock Creek Lake Group CG, Tuff CG, Upper Pine Grove CG
• Mammoth Lakes Area – Coldwater CG, Convict Lake CG, Lake George CG, Lake Mary CG, New Shady Rest CG, Old Shady Rest CG, Pine City CG, Pine Glen Group CG, Sherwin Creek CG, and Twin Lakes CG
• Reds Meadow Road Area – Agnew Meadows CG, Agnew Meadows Group CG, Agnew Meadows Equestrian Camp, Minaret Falls CG, Pumice Flat CG, Pumice Flat Group CG, Reds Meadow CG, Upper Soda Springs CG
• June Lake Loop Area – Aerie Crag RV CG, Gull Lake CG, June Lake CG, June Lake Swimming Beach, Oh Ridge CG, Reversed Creek CG, Silver Lake CG
• Lee Vining/Mono Lake Area – Aspen CG, Big Bend CG, Ellery Lake CG, Junction CG, Lower Lee Vining CG, Moraine CG, Saddlebag Lake CG, Sawmill Walk-In CG, Tioga Lake CG, Trailhead (Saddlebag Lake) Group CG
Mt. Whitney Ranger District
• Horseshoe Meadow Area – Cottonwood Lakes Trailhead CG, Golden Trout Backpacker CG, Horseshoe Meadows Equestrian Camp
• Onion Valley Area – Grays Meadow CG, Onion Valley CG
• Whitney Portal Area – Lone Pine CG, Lone Pine Group CG, Whitney Portal CG, Whitney Portal Group CG, Whitney Trailhead Walk-in CG
Applicants must submit the required fees, and may be responsible for the costs of preparing and issuing the SUP. Additionally, the selected applicant will be required to undergo a financial ability determination or update the most recent one if within the last year.
One hard copy and one electronic copy on a USB flash drive of the application must be dropped off or mailed by no later than 4:30 p.m. (PST) on Monday, May 22, 2023 to:
Lesley Yen; Forest Supervisor, Inyo National Forest
Attention: Adam Barnett, 351 Pacu Lane, Suite 200,