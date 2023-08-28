Aqueduct 2.tif

LADWP crews continue working to clear obstructions from waterways, including the Los Angeles Aqueduct.

 Photo courtesy LADWP

Inyo County and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are making progress surveying the damage wrought by Hurricane Hilary and repairing critical infrastructure taken offline by the rainfall and flash flooding.

Last week, Inyo County Road crews were able to reopen four of the 22 roads damaged by the storm as it blew through the area on Sunday and Monday, dropping record amounts of precipitation in less than 12 hours. The reopened routes include Horseshoe Meadows, Tuttle Creek, Tecopa Hot Springs, and State Line roads.

Tags

Recommended for you