Flo’s Diner in Chalfant Valley held its second annual car show on Saturday, Sept. 10.
There were 25 car show participants that braved the rainy weather and had an absolute blast. Food, beer and wine specials were enjoyed inside and outside on the patio where the music was playing, and folks gathered.
Six trophies were awarded to six lucky car owners. Clint and Julie Weier, with his 1922 Dodge B3B Pickup, took home the trophy for Best Vehicle Under Construction; Will Downard showed his 1965 Dodge Polara and took home the trophy for Best Interior; Mark Layne and his 1975 Le Sabre Convertible won the trophy for Best Paint; Brad Rizzi and his 1957 Chevy Sedan Delivery was awarded the trophy for Best Engine; Larry Nelson won the trophy for The One That Makes You Smile with his 1967 Chevy Corvette; and the Best of Show trophy was taken home by Doug Clair with his 1931 Lincoln K Towncar.
A raffle and 50/50 raffle worth $662 were held to benefit the Chalfant Valley Fire Department. The winning ticket was held by Julie Weier who donated her 50% back to the fire department.