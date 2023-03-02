The fire safe councils of 40 Acres and Independence are asking the public to review and comment on their communities’ draft Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPP).
Hard copies will be available at the public library in Independence and other sites that will be listed on the county website.
An open house in Independence will also be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Owens Valley School Multi-Purpose Room to gather community input. A similar event at 40 Acres will be held on March 4, from 1-3 p.m. at Kay Ogden’s home and virtually on March 8, from 6- 7:30 p.m.
“Wildfires are continuously knocking at our doors,” according to Inyo County Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator Kristen Pfeiler. “It is imperative that we come together as neighbors, land managers, and responders to ensure our communities can thrive alongside wildfire. Community wildfire protection planning is one of the most important components of a wildfire safety strategy.”
These CWPPs will allow 40 Acres and the greater Independence area to plan and prioritize projects that can make a difference in protecting homes, residents, and first responders in the event of a wildfire. These CWPPs consist of a description of the wildland urban interface (WUI) and the fire environment, a risk-hazard assessment and analysis, mitigation strategies, and project tracking and monitoring strategies.
“Now is a great time to get familiar with these plans, as Inyo County embarks on updating the countywide CWPP this year,” Pfeiler stated. “Public involvement in developing CWPPs is a foundational component, and there will be many opportunities for input.”
The development of these CWPPs was overseen by the respective fire safe councils of 40 Acres and Independence, which includes the Fort Independence Tribe.
Technical expertise and input were gathered from a core group of planning representatives from various government agencies, including California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS), LADWP, and Inyo County Office of Emergency Services (OES), along with the Whitebark Institute and other community or organization representatives. Public meetings were held in each of these communities to gather input and tailor the plan to fit the priorities of the communities.
In partnership with the 40 Acres Fire Safe Council, Independence Fire Safe Council, and the Whitebark Institute, funding for this project was provided by a grant from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection as part of the California Climate Investments Program, through the California Fire Safe Council.
