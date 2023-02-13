The Bishop Rural Fire Protection District met Thursday to discuss the future of emergency medical services in the area in light of Symons Emergency Services recent notice that it would cease providing services in the near future.

Inyo County and the city of Bishop announced late last month that Symons Emergency Services had given notice to the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency that in the near future it will cease providing advanced life support ambulance services in the exclusive operating area, which encompasses the greater Bishop area.

