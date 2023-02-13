The Bishop Rural Fire Protection District met Thursday to discuss the future of emergency medical services in the area in light of Symons Emergency Services recent notice that it would cease providing services in the near future.
Inyo County and the city of Bishop announced late last month that Symons Emergency Services had given notice to the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency that in the near future it will cease providing advanced life support ambulance services in the exclusive operating area, which encompasses the greater Bishop area.
Bishop Fire Chief Joe Dell provided an extensive update to the district board, which included a look at short-term and long-term challenges and potential solutions.
Dell said while Symons has announced it is withdrawing its services, there is some discrepancies as to when that service will end, which could be as soon as 90 days or it could be longer.
Dell said stated reasons for ending the service are multiple, including cost overruns, poor reimbursement, staffing issues, an aging workforce with fewer younger people pursuing emergency medical technician careers, recruitment challenges in Bishop due to the housing shortage, and the minimum wage increase because Symons typically pay its EMTs minimum wage.
