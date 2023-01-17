The Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department honored Lloyd Wilson for his 50 years of service on the department at the agency’s annual awards dinner Saturday. Pictured here, from left, are Assistant Fire Chief Dave Calloway, Lloyd Wilson and Chief Damon Carrington.
Fifty fire-fighting years
