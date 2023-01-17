Fifty fire-fighting years

The Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department honored Lloyd Wilson for his 50 years of service on the department at the agency’s annual awards dinner Saturday. Pictured here, from left, are Assistant Fire Chief Dave Calloway, Lloyd Wilson and Chief Damon Carrington.

 Photo courtesy of the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department

