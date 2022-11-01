Area health care partners and law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a fentanyl awareness event that is free and open to the public at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1100 West Line St., Bishop.
The program is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.
According to organizers, there will be a panel representing law enforcement, health care, harm reduction, youth prevention and education.
The program is designed to provide the facts about fentanyl, strategies to stay safe, what youth are facing, and treatment options.
Refreshments and snacks will be available along with local resources.
There also will be a special celebration for people in recovery.
Parents and teens strongly encouraged to attend, according to organizers.
Those attending will be able to receive training on recognizing signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose as well as training on opioid overdose reversal kits, or Narcan.
Agencies involved in the program include the Bishop Police Department, the Owens Valley Career Development Center, the Bishop Paiute Tribe, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, the Bishop Paiute Tribe’s Relief After Violent Encounters (RAVE), Southern Inyo Healthcare District and the Toiyabe Indian Health Project.
For more information about the event, call Arlene Brown, (760) 873-2056.
For more on this story, see the Nov. 1 edition of The Inyo Register.