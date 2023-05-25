Inyo County residents, businesses and non-profits that sustained damage and/or loss during the severe early 2023 storms may now be eligible for disaster assistance loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in response to the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides that have been ongoing in California since Feb. 21, 2023.

