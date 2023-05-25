Mule Days got underway on Tuesday and continues through the week and weekend with workshops, demonstrations, music, dancing food and more at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds. Ned LeDoux is set to perform in concert this evening and the American Mule Museum Live Auction is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Coso Energy Stage with auctioneer Dan Baumgardner. The fundraiser features special items and furthers the efforts of the museum to continue telling the story of the American mule in history, culture, war and recreation. Other than ticketed events, such as the concert, dance and mule shows, all events are free and folks are encouraged to wander the fairgrounds and check out unique vendors as well. For more information, go to www.muledays.org.     

