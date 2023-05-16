The California Highway Patrol, Bishop office, along with Bishop Indian Education Center, Bishop Fire Department, Bishop Police Department
Bishop Union High School, city of Bishop, Inyo County Coroner, Inyo County Sheriff, Inyo County Probation, Mr. K’s Automotive, Northern Inyo Hospital and Sierra Life Flight recently teamed up for the “Every 15 Minutes” at Bishop Union High School. The two-day program challenges juniors and seniors to think about drinking, driving, personal safety and the responsibility of making mature decisions and the impact their decisions have on family, friends and community.