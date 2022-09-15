ESTA introduces first all-electric vehicle to fleet

Eastern Sierra Transit Authority marked a major milestone in its history by announcing the addition of its first all-electric transit vehicle to its fleet.
Phil Moores, ESTA’s executive director, said ESTA is in the midst of transforming its public transit system into a more sustainable and environmentally friendly program. He said electric vehicles are another example of how public transportation can help achieve cleaner air quality. Moore said ESTA already knows that using public transportation as opposed to single occupancy vehicles is beneficial to the environment and switching to electric vehicles increases the benefits of using public transportation.