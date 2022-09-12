‘Escaped campfire’ causes wildfire in Mammoth Lakes

U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded to a fire that broke out the night of Sept. 5 in the Mammoth Lakes area that officials have determined was started by an illegal campfire. Campfires are prohibited in the Inyo National Forest except in agency-provided fire rings at designated recreation sites.

 Photo courtesy U.S. Forest Service

On Labor Day evening, Sept. 5, a small fire broke out just north of the Mammoth Scenic Loop, named the Scenic Fire.

The following day, investigators officially concluded the fire was caused by an illegal campfire that had “escaped,” the U.S. Forest Service reported Thursday.

