The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds has been bustling with activity as the Emergency Operations Center coordinating the work of about 240 personnel from various state, local, and federal agencies and private contractors responding to the dangerous and critical impacts created by the string of March rain and snowstorms that have pounded Inyo and Mono counties.  

The operations are being managed with a “unified command” structure that includes the Inyo and Mono counties’ sheriff’s offices, Cal Fire and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES). The response is being coordinated with federal, state and local law enforcement, other state and federal agencies managing land or infrastructure in the Eastern Sierra, and volunteer fire departments throughout Inyo and Mono counties.

