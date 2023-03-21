The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds has been bustling with activity as the Emergency Operations Center coordinating the work of about 240 personnel from various state, local, and federal agencies and private contractors responding to the dangerous and critical impacts created by the string of March rain and snowstorms that have pounded Inyo and Mono counties.
The operations are being managed with a “unified command” structure that includes the Inyo and Mono counties’ sheriff’s offices, Cal Fire and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (OES). The response is being coordinated with federal, state and local law enforcement, other state and federal agencies managing land or infrastructure in the Eastern Sierra, and volunteer fire departments throughout Inyo and Mono counties.
About 140 personnel from various government and law enforcement agencies are working on the emergency response, according to the March 19 Incident Update. That total includes three Urban Search and Rescue Teams, two Swiftwater Rescue Teams and one Hazmat team.
One of the Swiftwater Rescue Teams on Sunday was dispatched to help with a determined angler whose car was stalled and stranded in standing water on a county road in the Tinnemaha area, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department.
An additional 102 personnel from private companies are also working on the emergency response. The state OES contracts with private firms to perform various tasks, with the most notable and noticeable being snow plowing and removal in Mono County. Private sector equipment includes 80 dump trucks, 13 skip loaders, four road graders, two bulldozers and one excavator.
