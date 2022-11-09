The following are some of the results from the Inyo County Elections Office third report from Election Day on Tuesday. The report is the semi-final report for election night and includes all votes cast in person at the polls as well as mail-in ballots that were received and processed prior to Election Day.
Mailed ballots that are post marked by Election Day can be received through Nov. 15, per state law. Mailed ballots that have been received on time but require signature confirmation can be counted through Nov. 21. The final official canvass of votes, which certifies the election results, is set for Nov. 23.
The county’s Elections Office is scheduled to post its next report this evening.
Stephanie Rennie, 1,904 votes (51.73%)
Eric Pritchard, 1,777 votes (48.27%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 267
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 0
Trina M. Orrill, 473 votes (55.39%)
Jeff Gabriel, 381 votes (44.61%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 96
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 0
Scott E. Marcellin, 369 votes (49.66%)
Kody Jaeger, 374 votes (50.34%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 52
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 1
The two candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Kami Bayer, 193 votes (32.88%)
Adelina Rico, 184 votes (31.35%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 231
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 2
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Claudia Moya-Tanner, 1,198 votes (18.12%)
Virginia Figueroa, 1,043 votes (15.78%)
Joshua R. Nicholson, 917 votes (13.87%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 1,792
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 51
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Scott William Kemp, 260 votes (27.54%)
Rachel M. Yourgules, 204 votes (21.61%)
Krista L. McKray-Sullivan, 184 votes (19.49%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 412
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 0
Owens Valley School Board
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Joey Peterson, 122 votes (30.50%)
Allie Whisler, 106 votes (26.50%)
Alisa M. Lynch, 96 votes (24.00%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 152
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 0
The three candidates receiving the most votes Tuesday were:
Cathy Heseman, 10 votes (37.04%)
Skylar Wayne McCullar, 9 votes, 33.33%)
Priscilla R. Benadom, 6 votes (22.22%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 21
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 0
Transient Occupancy Tax Equal Share Act Ordinance, which would apply the current county TOT to campgrounds and RV parks in the county’s unincorporated areas:
Yes, 1,771 votes (48.10%)
Undervotes (ballots on which no candidate in the race was selected), 266
Overvotes (ballots in which more than the allowable “vote for” number was exceeded and none are counted), 0