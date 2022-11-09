The following are some of the results from the Inyo County Elections Office third report from Election Day on Tuesday. The report is the semi-final report for election night and includes all votes cast in person at the polls as well as mail-in ballots that were received and processed prior to Election Day.

Mailed ballots that are post marked by Election Day can be received through Nov. 15, per state law. Mailed ballots that have been received on time but require signature confirmation can be counted through Nov. 21. The final official canvass of votes, which certifies the election results, is set for Nov. 23.

