A elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas, Nevada, were found dead in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13, according to law enforcement officials. 

Paul Fischer, 73, called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, Mary Fischer, 72.  Mr. Fischer stated his intention to kill himself and told the 911 operator  where to find them. Mr. Fischer left a note in their vehicle which explained that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.  

