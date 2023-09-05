The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair, often considered the area’s “best four days of summer,” kicks off today at 4 p.m. with carnival rides, strolling entertainment, live music and fun for the whole family.
The fair in Bishop dates back to 1885 and has blossomed to include Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties.
The fair continues to highlight regional talent through exhibits that run the gamut of categories from the traditional to new categories including digital artwork, repurposed clothing, “door scaping” and taxidermy.
The Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair, according to organizers, celebrates the region’s heritage and history while looking to future generations and their interests as well.
The fair recently has condensed the exhibit area to the fairgrounds’ Home Ec and the Floral buildings. This way, the buildings are fuller and there is more of a mix of exhibits that make it more interesting for fairgoers to peruse, it’s climate controlled and doesn’t compete with other ongoing activities.
Fair hours are Thursday (today): 4 - 11 p.m., Friday: 4 p.m. - midnight, Saturday: noon - midnight; Sunday: noon - midnight
This year’s fair
Back this year, Butler Amusements brings a variety of carnival rides, from a towering Ferris wheel to exhilarating spinning rides as well as games of skill and chance.
Butler Amusements will have kiosks where people can purchase reloadable wristbands for ride admission. The kiosks will accept cash, credit and debit cards as well as a variety of payment apps.
There also will be three full days of horse competitions starting today through Saturday. Classes also will be offered.
COSO Energy Stage
The lineup for the COSO Energy Stage, which was officially dedicated at last year’s fair, include:
Thursday, Aug. 31
4 p.m. - Live opening DJ
4:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
5 p.m. - The Amor Prohibido Band
6:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
7 p.m. - Akamya Dancers opening ceremony
9 p.m. - The Amor Prohibido Band
Friday, Sept. 1
4 p.m. - Live opening DJ
4:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
6:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
7:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
9 p.m. - The Hill Street Band
Saturday, Sept. 2
12:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
1:30 p.m. - Howie Schwartz
3 p.m. - The Harry Andreas Band
5:30 p.m. - The Bishop Community Band
7 p.m. - The Drumheads
8 p.m. - The Drumheads
9 p.m. - Foreigner Unauthorized (Foreigner tribute band and Saturday night headliner)
Sunday, Sept. 3
1:30 p.m. - Giacomo Timbrello and the Sierra Giants
3:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
5 p.m. - Jelly Bread
7:30 p.m. - The Drumheads
9 p.m. - Outlaw Mariachi (Sunday night headliner)
Grandstand events
This year’s grandstand events include:
Thursday, Aug. 31
5 p.m. - Banda El Limon, which will take the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair stage with opening act Los Morros Del Norte. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1
5 p.m. - Chris Janson will take the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair stage with opening act Hunter Girl. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the concert beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, including ticket purchases, go to www.tricountyfair.com/fair.
Saturday, Sept. 2
5 p.m. - Open rodeo, gates open for the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair open rodeo at 5 p.m. with events including breakaway, team roping and barrel racing. Admission to the rodeo is free with fair admission.
Sunday, Sept. 3
7 p.m. - Demolition Derby. The Eastern Sierra
Tri-County Fair ends with a bang with the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department Demolition Derby starting at 7 p.m. The local favorite always packs a crowd amidst the carnival atmosphere.
Rodeo and parade
On Saturday, there will be an open rodeo, with gates opening at 5 p.m., featuring events including breakaway, team roping and barrel racing. Admission to the rodeo is free with fair admission.
To complement the rodeo, the Tri-County Fair Parade and Cattle Drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and will run along Home Street.
Strolling
entertainment
Strolling entertainment for this year’s fair promises something for everyone, including magicians, clowns, jugglers, stilt walkers and puppet shows.
Some of these acts include:
Chicken Rider – Sheriff Fowler’s giant chicken has flown the coop and headed to the fair. Introducing “The Chicken Rider”! Since the giant chicken hatched, this fun and interactive strolling act has entertained all around the world creating lots of smiles. With more than 25 years of professional experience designing highly visual puppets, the Zambini Bros. creation is eggcellent for county and state fairs.
Cirque Adventure - This group’s show includes high flying aerial acts, amazing ground acrobatics, trampoline acts, teeterboard acts and various other circus skills. All shows are appropriate for the entire family and are designed to be interactive with the audience.
BMX Stunt Show - These are some of the best freestyle riders on the West Coast. Not only will they be performing their stunt show, but the professional riders will also host an autograph session in between the shows.
Never Say Die Laser Tag - Never Say Die Laser Tag on Friday, Saturday and Sunday inside the Douglas Robinson Building (next to Smokey’s cabin).
Pacific Animal Productions – Pacific Animal Productions offers interactive displays of wildlife animals such as birds, reptiles and other furry friends. Display located in the back of the Charles Brown Building (Shopper’s Market)
The Kids Zone – Saturday, Sept. 2 only – Check out this year’s Kids Zone back by popular demand.
Fair admission
This year’s fair features a new four-day fair pass for $30. The ticket includes fair admission for all four days of the fair and entrance to the rodeo on Saturday. Additional tickets are required for grandstand events.
• Opening day special - fair admission and carnival ride wristband, $30. These tickets include fair admission and unlimited carnival rides for today only.
• Single day admission, adult, $10. Tickets include fair admission on the day of your choice and entrance to the rodeo on Saturday. Additional tickets are required for grandstand events.
• Single day admission, child, $8. Tickets include fair admission on the day of your choice and entrance to the rodeo on Saturday. Additional tickets are required for grandstand events.
• Single day admission, senior (60+), $6. Tickets include fair admission on the day of your choice and entrance to the rodeo on Saturday. Additional tickets are required for grandstand events.
Children ages 3 and younger are admitted for free.
For more information, including ticket purchases, go to www.tricountyfair.com/fair.