With the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair starting today, Fair CEO Jen McGuire offered information and tips to those attending.
The fair officially opens at 4 p.m. today with a traditional ribbon cutting and the dedication of the Coso Energy Stage.
McGuire said those planning on attending the fair should keep the following in mind:
Tickets – Purchase in advance and save time. There will be multiple entry gates for those that have pre-purchased tickets. The Tallman Gate and an additional gate in Lot B will be used for pre-purchases tickets only. Tickets can still be purchased at the main gate. Ticket prices will increase today.
She advised that those with tickets to any of the grandstand events should plan on getting to the fairgrounds early.
Security – McGuire said per California Highway Patrol requirements, metal detectors and bag searches will take place at all gates. “Please don’t bring in alcohol or weapons.”
Parking – All parking will be $5. A percentage of the proceeds will benefit the Broncos Baseball Team. “Please support them and be prepared to pay for parking,” McGuire stated.
Excessive Heat – The area will be experiencing extreme heat throughout the weekend. McGuire said the fairgrounds will be providing a family cooling center in the back of the Charles Brown Auditorium, which is sponsored by Cardinal Village.
The cooling center will have tables, chairs and activities for the kids.
Parade – The parade this year will be at 11 a.m. Saturday with some changes from last year. The route will run down Home Street, not down Main Street.
In a tradition started last year, the parade will kickoff with a cattle and horse drive.
The fair opens on today and runs through Sunday, celebrating the region’s history and heritage with home-made crafts and textiles, traditional carnival rides, music, a rodeo, strolling entertainment, the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department’s Destruction Derby on Sunday and more.
For a complete listing of events, go tricountyfair.com.
