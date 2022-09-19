Now in its 21st year protecting critical wildlife habitat, natural and working lands, and scenic open spaces, local non-profit Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) announced this week it has achieved renewed accreditation – a mark of great distinction in land conservation.
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded ESLT this renewed accreditation, the organization’s second renewal since initially earning accreditation in 2011, demonstrating its confidence that Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s conserved lands will continue to be protected forever.
Each accredited land trust must apply for renewal every five years and undergoes a comprehensive third-party review for sound financial practices, ethical conduct, responsible governance, sound transactions, and lasting land stewardship as part of its renewal process. Successfully completing the accreditation renewal process signifies that Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s work meets the highest national standards for excellence and permanence.
“Our renewed accreditation means that ESLT is doing an outstanding job. Landowners can be assured that when we agree to protect their lands forever, we will do it fairly and effectively,” said Marie Patrick, ESLT Board Chair.
“The Land Trust Accreditation Commission is tough,” reflected ESLT Board Secretary Randy Keller, who played a key role with other ESLT board members, in preparing the Land Trust for renewed accreditation. “It’s their job to verify that land trusts across the country are ethical and deliver on their duty to protect conserved lands in perpetuity.”
