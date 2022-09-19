Now in its 21st year protecting critical wildlife habitat, natural and working lands, and scenic open spaces, local non-profit Eastern Sierra Land Trust (ESLT) announced this week it has achieved renewed accreditation – a mark of great distinction in land conservation.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded ESLT this renewed accreditation, the organization’s second renewal since initially earning accreditation in 2011, demonstrating its confidence that Eastern Sierra Land Trust’s conserved lands will continue to be protected forever.

