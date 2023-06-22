Eastern Sierra Foundation Awards Cerro Coso Students 1.jpg

Pictured are Kim Blackwell, Eastern Sierra Community College director, and Eastern Sierra Foundation board members Joe Profita, President Julie Faber and Treasurer Jeff Griffiths.

 Photo courtesy of the Eastern Sierra Foundation

Madelyne Bigham and Dakota Reynolds received the 2023 transfer scholarships from the Eastern Sierra Foundation (ESF) on June 14.

Both recipients received a $5,000 check to aid with tuition and fees for the fall of 2023, and if they maintain a 2.0 GPA, send transcripts, and communicate with the ESF board about their progress with school, they will receive another $5,000 each next year.

