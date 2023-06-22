Madelyne Bigham and Dakota Reynolds received the 2023 transfer scholarships from the Eastern Sierra Foundation (ESF) on June 14.
Both recipients received a $5,000 check to aid with tuition and fees for the fall of 2023, and if they maintain a 2.0 GPA, send transcripts, and communicate with the ESF board about their progress with school, they will receive another $5,000 each next year.
In addition to supporting the ESF signature funding; a full-ride scholarship to Cerro Coso Community College in Bishop plus $500 in book support to any resident of Inyo County taking more than nine credits, the board has grown support of more programs, including nursing, EMT and wildland fire.
ESF President, Julie Faber said, “The mission of the Eastern Sierra Foundation is enhancing community through higher education. ESF is now on the third round of assisting graduates with transfer scholarships from the Bishop Cerro Coso Community College Campus to a four-year University.
Faber said the organization’s first supported student, Ajia Saunders, just graduated. Another student who was assisted, Sydney Ellis, is moving onto her last year of college at Chico State.
“And now we have two more students, Madelyne and Dakota, headed onto a path of higher education at UNR,” Faber said. “These students all arrived with a village of support, that’s what we need to thrive. We’ve asked our board members – where can we add value, can it be funded and sustained, does it support the vision, does it support the students, and does it support the community? This is clearly a program that does all of the above.”
In addition, Kim Blackwell, director of ESCC, was happy to report a total of 65 students graduated from ESCC Mammoth and ESCC Bishop in May of 2023.
Blackwell expressed her gratitude to the Eastern Sierra Foundation,
“Everyone at our Cerro Coso Bishop Campus greatly appreciates the generous support and opportunities that the Eastern Sierra Foundation provides our students Honestly, more than can be expressed in words,” Blackwell said. “Thanks to foundation support, Madelyne and Dakota incurred relatively few costs associated with the first two years of their college education. Now they both go on to the University of Nevada, Reno with their first two years complete and paid for and the continued support of their community in their pocket. It was an absolute honor to be with the students and their families as they received their $5000.00 transfer scholarships. You could see it made a difference. Community and community college at its finest!”
The Eastern Sierra Foundation and the Bishop Campus of Cerro Coso Community College foster a propitious relationship aimed at diligently assisting students to the fullest extent possible.