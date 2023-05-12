Eastern Sierra Employment Day, aimed at employers as well as job seekers, is set for Tuesday, May 16, at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds.
There will be employer workshops with strategies for small and medium independently owned business from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The workshops are scheduled to cover topics such as:
• Recruitment and retention
• Techniques to stay competitive beyond wages
• Job training resources to “upskill” an existing workforce
•Leveraging the “gig economy”
• Management of remote workforce
• Customer service and technology
The job fair, which will provide an opportunity in which job seekers can directly connect with employers, will be from 3 - 6 p.m.
The workshops and fair will be held in the Tallman Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
For more information about the event, email Thea Chase, founder and CEO of AccompanyCo, at thea@accompanyco.com or call her at (970) 270-5254.
AccompanyCo has assisted the city of Bishop with downtown revitalization efforts.
The Eastern Sierra Employment Day is sponsored by AltaOne Federal Credit Union with support from the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, Cerro Coso Community College, Eastern Sierra Business Resource Center, The Job Spot, Mono County, Owens Valley Career Development Center and the Small Business Development Center.