The Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center, along with several area partners, is pleased to announce a new event designed to connect local employers with job seekers.
Eastern Sierra Employment Day will be held in the Tallman Pavilion at the Tri-County Fair & Event Center on Tuesday, May 16.
“This event will be much more than a traditional job fair,” explained Tawni Thomson, executive director of the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., partnering organizations will offer workshop sessions for employers with a focus on helping local, independently owned businesses learn best practices for building a successful team.
• Recruitment and employee retention strategies
• Strategies to stay competitive beyond wages
• Job training resources to upskill your existing workforce
• Leveraging the “gig economy”
• Management of remote workforce
• Customer service and technology
Following the workshops, there will be a job fair from 3 – 6 p.m. This part of the event will connect job seekers with local employees ready to hire.
There will be no charge to take part in Eastern Sierra Employment Day and businesses from Inyo and Mono counties in all industries are welcome. Employers are encouraged to pre-register for the workshops and reserve a table for the job fair through Eventbrite.
This event is made possible thanks to generous sponsorship provided by AltaOne and several supporting partners including Bishop Chamber of Commerce, Cerro Coso Community College, Eastern Sierra Small Business Resource Center, Inyo County, The Job Spot, Mono County, Owens Valley Career Development Center, Sierra Business Council and SBA Small Business Development Center.