Emergency workers from Inyo and Mono counties were recently recognized for their outstanding efforts responding to the storms that wreaked havoc on the Eastern Sierra earlier this month.

Inyo County Acting Lt. Nate Derr, Emergency Services Manager Mikaela Torres, and Sheriff’s Public  Information Officer Carma Roper, along with Mono County Disaster Preparedness/Prevention Specialist Bri Chappell-McGovern and Sgt. Brent Gillespie, were presented with honorary challenge coins for their dedication,  leadership, and hard work during the emergency event that began March 7.

