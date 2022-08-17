Fourteen local students wrapped up a unique week-long summer camp last week that touched on the history and geology of the area.
The Eastern Sierra Academy, according to the organization, is a hands-on history camp in the Eastern Sierra Nevada for youth entering fourth and fifth grades.
This year’s day camp ran from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the week from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12.
Campers use both body and mind during the camp, focusing on a fun and experienced-based introduction to the unique history and ecology of the area.
The Eastern Sierra Academy is taught by knowledgeable teachers from the community and funded and run by the Clark Foundation. A volunteer board of advisors consults on the daily themes and structures of the camp as well as advising regarding outreach and recruitment for the academy.
Leanna Albrecht Beaber, who founded the Clark foundation with Jamie Beaber, stated in an email that this year’s camp featured instructors Jonathan Willy and Carla Eckland.
“They did an amazing job both developing the curriculum and engaging with the kids,” Beaber stated.
She stated the academy recruited youth by distributing flyers at the elementary school and through an online post. The youth were selected on a first-come, first-served basis as they registered through the academy website.
Beaber said academy staff picked up the kids from Bishop and had a home base at Cardinal Village.
“Since the focus was on place-based learning, we planned at least one field-trip each day,” Beaber stated.
Beaber stated that highlights from last week’s camp included:
• Monday: An introduction to compass use and hike to Cardinal Mine with discussion of geology and mining history; introduction to fly fishing with Fred Rowe; visit from Qwina West St. to teach Paiute traditions and language.
• Tuesday: Practicing basic first aid on a hike through the Bishop Paiute Reservation Conservation Open Space Area; a visit to the Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center; a visit to Wildcare Eastern Sierra; a visit from Daniel Pierce to teach arrowhead chipping.
• Wednesday: Petroglyph hike and visit to Laws, including additional compass work and tour of train and mining equipment.
• Thursday: Lake Sabrina clean-up with Lindsay Butcher from Friends of the Inyo and a visit to Edison Pump Station 6 with Kage Bigham; gold panning on Bishop Creek.
• Friday: Kemp Ranch visit and introduction to leather tooling with Cody McKinley; visit from Shawn Hayes to talk about falconry.
Beaber stated that she would expect that field-trip destinations and speakers may change from year to year if the program gets some campers returning and depending on availability.
“Honestly, it was an amazingly fun and educational week!” Beaber stated. “We are looking forward to offering it again next year, in addition to potentially offering day trips or other programming throughout the academic year.”
The Clark Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to educating on the unique history and ecology of the Eastern Sierra Nevada, according to the organization’s website. As part of its mission, it founded and runs the Eastern Sierra Academy.
The Clark Foundation is named for the Clark family, who first settled in the Owens Valley in 1863. Thomas and Barbra Clark arrived initially, but were followed at the conclusion of the Civil War by their adult sons Thomas Jr., Andrew, William and Milton and their families.Thomas Clark Jr. was the first pioneer in the area to summit what is now Mt. Tom, Milton Clark was the first school teacher in the Owens Valley, and Andrew Clark was the first circuit riding minister of the Eastern Sierra.
Andrew and his wife, Rachel, are also remembered in Bishop for having donated the land for the grammar school, which is now Bishop City Hall. Descendants of the Clark family live in Bishop to this day.