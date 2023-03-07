A family fishes from the new, non-motorized boat launching pier at Diaz Lake during Saturday’s Early Opener Trout Derby in Lone Pine. The event was the first trout derby of the 2023 season and anglers enjoyed blue skies, scenic snow-capped mountains, and balmy 50 degree temperatures. For those area anglers who missed out on the Lone Pine event, the Blake Jones Trout Derby is set for this Saturday, which always is a popular, family-friendly event.
