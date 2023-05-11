The Bishop Unified School District has agreed to a $400,000 settlement that also requires district staff to undergo mandatory training after a group of parents of district students filed claims for damages for the violation of their children’s civil rights.
According to a press release from the parents group, the settlement between the group and the district was finalized April 27.
The group states that the settlement also mandates that BUSD must also provide counseling and tutoring for the students and training for all BUSD faculty and staff on “public health, response to public health emergencies, informed consent, and bullying/harassment/retaliation issues.”
While the group issued a press release, it withheld a copy of the actual settlement agreement on advice of its legal counsel.
Anthony DeMaria, legal counsel for the Self-Insured Schools of California, the district’s liability insurance provider, clarified that the district would not be paying the $400,000 settlement amount, which is covered by insurance.
“The district is happy that the pandemic is over and is excited to be back in the classrooms working collaboratively with the community to provide a positive educational experience for all students,” DeMaria said Wednesday.
DeMaria said there were several claims made against the district, most of which were resolved informally. However, a few of the claims had to be resolved with a mediator.
The group noted that Bishop parents and residents began expressing concerns about BUSD’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at the district’s August 2021 school board meeting and provided information on Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and informed consent laws from Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) and its founder, Leslie Manookian.
The parents urged BUSD to follow Title 21 U.S.C., the federal law for the use of EUA products, such as COVID-19 masks, testing and vaccines.
The group states that this law requires voluntary informed consent and the option to accept or refuse EUA products. The parents also sought protection for students’ civil liberties and pleaded with board members to consider the negative outcomes of potentially punitive enforcement of what was merely state health guidance.
“BUSD instead implemented a medically nonsensical policy of handling school-based exposures, discriminatory COVID-19 testing based on vaccination status, and illegally excluding students from extracurriculars and sports,” according to the group.
“I was absolutely shocked when my daughter came home from middle school and reported how a staff member made her raise her hand in front of the whole class when asked about her vaccination status, and then she was escorted outside to be tested for COVID against her will - and without parental consent!” parent Ron Gladding stated in the release. “My shock turned to anger when I saw how sad, embarrassed and violated she was by this incident. The very people entrusted with my daughter’s wellbeing and education were the ones causing her harm!”
