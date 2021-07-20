Incident start date: July 12, 2021
Cause: Lightning
Acreage: 2,965
Containment: 96%
Hand Crews: 3
Engines: 6
Helicopters: 2
Total Personnel: 331
Monday produced heavy rainfall and lightning over the fire area. The fireline held and firefighters continued to mop up, monitor, patrol, and haul in equipment. Fire within the interior continues to burn inside the containment lines in interior islands. While new fires are still possible, Monday’s rain should decrease the risk for new starts making large runs. Today, firefighters will repair and rehabilitate roads and areas around the incident to restore any damage that may have occurred.
This is the last day CIIMT 14 will be managing the fire. They will turn command of the fire back to the Inyo National Forest at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Resources will be released when they are no longer needed so they can be available for other fires in and out of the region.
The Big Springs and Bald Mountain Springs Campgrounds will remain closed while the fire is still active and firefighting resources are still in the area. Roads in the immediate vicinity will also remain closed to the public: North of the Owens River Road (2S07), east of U.S. Highway 395, west of Forest Road 1S17, and south of Highway 120. (See Forest Closure Order.)
Fire restrictions remain in effect for the Inyo National Forest and Bishop Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Campfires are allowed only in developed campgrounds and recreation sites. A portable stove or lantern using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel may be used with a valid wilderness or California Campfire Permit in dispersed areas. Smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle, building, a developed recreation site, or in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of flammable material.
InciWeb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7656/
Forest Facebook https://www.facebook.com/inyonf
Twitter pages: https://twitter.com/Inyo_NF