The Manzanar Committee announced that Manjusha Kulkarni and Dr. Arthur A. Hansen, will be among the featured speakers at the 54th Annual Manzanar Pilgrimage, which will be held live and in-person, conditions permitting, at the Manzanar National Historic Site on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at noon.

The committee also announced that bus transportation to the Pilgrimage will be available from Los Angeles (details below).

