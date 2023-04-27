The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday at about 7:30 a.m. Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office out of Nevada, served a search warrant on the 400 block of PaHa in Bishop.
While approaching the residence a dog charged the deputies and began to attack one of the sheriff’s canines.
Two forms of less lethal use of force were attempted with no results, forcing an Inyo County sheriff’s deputy to shoot the aggressive canine. The canine was shot one time; medical aid was rendered, and the dog was transferred to Bishop Veterinary Hospital for care.
One subject was arrested: Bishop resident Stephanie Nelson for a felony warrant out of Mineral County.
The warrant was for multiple felony property crimes.