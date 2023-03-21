Death Valley women focus of new exhibit

A young man and his mother reading the “Women of Change” exhibit. The young man thought Edna Brush Perkin’s had a compelling story to share.  

 Photo courtesy of the National Park Service

Alice “Happy Days” Diminy, a miner and entrepreneur, said it best: “There’s a thrill. You don’t know what lays ahead, but you see yourself rolling in wealth.”

A new exhibit supported by The Fund for People in Parks and Death Valley Natural History Association in the Furnace Creek Visitor Center tells the histories of several determined and inspiring women who long ago lived in the Death Valley area and influenced the future national park and surrounding desert.  

