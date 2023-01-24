The annual Death Valley Dark Sky Festival will take place Feb. 10-12.
Participants will be able to explore the wonders of space from one of the darkest locations in the United States.
Join scientists and park rangers to learn about the cosmos and how Death Valley National Park has been used as an analog for the exploration of distant worlds.
Most people in North America cannot see the Milky Way from their homes due to light pollution. Death Valley National Park is a great place to see the stars. It is recognized as an international dark sky park.
The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival is a partnership between the National Park Service, Death Valley Natural History Association, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Ames Research Center, Las Vegas Astronomical Society, and California Institute of Technology.
All Death Valley Dark Sky Festival programs are free and open to the public. Some of the programs are specifically targeted for families with children. For a full list of programs and lodging options visit the park’s website at nps.gov/deva.
Friday, Feb. 10
• 1 - 2 p.m. – Astrophotography for beginners; Furnace Creek VC auditorium. Bring DSLR camera and tripod.
• 6 - 7 p.m. – Exploration of Venus by Ralph Lorenz, Applied Physics Lab; Furnace Creek VC auditorium
• 7 - 8 p.m. – Night Sky Photography; Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. Bring a DSLR camera and tripod.
• 8 - 8:45 p.m. – Astronomy Program, Harmony Borax Works. Bring a red flashlight. Optional items are binoculars and a chair.
Saturday, Feb. 11
• 5:30 – 6:30 a.m., Moon Walk; Badwater Basin. Walk under the light of the moon.
• 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Searching for Signs of Life on Mars; Mars Hill (junction of Badwater Road and Artists Drive Exit). Short walk
• 10 – 11 a.m. – Dynamic Landscape of Death Valley, as seen by NASA’s NISAR Mission; Furnace Creek VC auditorium.
• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Exploration Fair; Furnace Creek VC courtyard. Solar telescopes and booths staffed by scientists from NASA, JPL, SETI, CalTech, park rangers, Desert Studies Center and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society.
• 10 – 10:45 a.m., Build a Mars Lander (family programming); Furnace Creek VC tent. Become a NASA engineer. Design, build, and land your own “spacecraft” on Mars.
• 11 a.m. – noon – Life in Europa’s Salty Waters?; Badwater Basin
• 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Ubehebe Crater: Mars-like Places on Earth; Ubehebe Crater. Strenuous walk to the bottom of Ubehebe Crater.
• 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., The Science of Black Holes; Furnace Creek VC auditorium.
• 1 – 2 p.m. – 30 Years of Mars Exploration: The Roving Generation; Furnace Creek VC auditorium..
• 1 – 2 p.m. – SunRISE Mission Parallels Humans Hiking; Dantes View
• 2 – 2:45 p.m. – Build a Mars Lander (family programming); Furnace Creek VC tent. Become a NASA engineer. Design, build, and land your own “spacecraft” on Mars.
• 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Astrophotography for beginners; Furnace Creek VC auditorium. Bring DSLR camera and tripod.
• 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Dune Stories on Earth, Mars and Titan; Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. Short walk into sand dunes. Compare and contrast dunes on Earth with other planets.
• 7 – 8 p.m. – The Cosmic Autobiography, by Katarina Markovic; Furnace Creek VC auditorium. Cosmology is the study of the full history of the universe from the first moment of the Big Bang, to its inevitable death in the distant future. Listen to the story about how we understand the universe came to be as it is, including its particles, forces, stars, galaxies, as well as the ever-mysterious dark matter and dark energy.
• 7 – 10 p.m., Star Party; Sunset Campground overflow lot. Night sky viewing with telescopes.
• 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. – Night Sky Photography; Harmony Borax Works. Bring a DSLR camera and tripod.
Sunday, Feb. 12
• 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Searching for Signs of Life on Mars; Mars Hill (junction of Badwater Road and Artists Drive Exit). Short walk.
• 10 – 11 a.m. – Dynamic Landscape of Death Valley, As Seen by NASA’s NISAR Mission; Furnace Creek VC auditorium.
• 11 a.m. – noon, Life in Europa’s Salty Waters?; Badwater Basin.
• 11 a.m. – noon, Analog for Planetary Volcanism; Ubehebe Crater. Short walk.
• 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Astronomist Q&A; Furnace Creek VC auditorium.
• 1 – 2 p.m. – 30 Years of Mars Exploration: The Roving Generation; Furnace Creek VC auditorium.
• 1 – 2 p.m. – SunRISE Mission Parallels Humans Hiking; Dantes View..
• 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., Dune Stories on Earth, Mars and Titan; Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes. Short walk into sand dunes. Compare and contrast dunes on Earth with other planets.
• 7 – 10 p.m., Star Party; Sunset Campground overflow lot. Night sky viewing with telescopes.