Death Valley seeks public input on Salt Creek Boardwalk replacement 

A portion of the boardwalk that was deposited about ¼ mile from Salt Creek by the flash flood on August 5, 2022.

 Photo by A. Wines/National Park Service

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on the proposed replacement of Salt Creek Boardwalk Trail in Death Valley National Park by March 25. 

The NPS is planning this project in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.

