Death Valley seeks public input on Salt Creek Boardwalk replacement 

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on the proposed replacement of Salt Creek Boardwalk Trail in Death Valley National Park by March 25.
The NPS is planning this project in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of the Inyo Register PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Inyo County 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 6 Months
|$49.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Inyo County 12 Months
|$97.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 1 Month
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 3 Months
|$28.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 6 Months
|$56.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery outside Inyo County 12 Months
|$109.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition access and unlimited access to articles on inyoregister.com.
We accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Week
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|1 Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$34.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$66.00
|for 365 days
Snow along with gusty winds at times. High near 40F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..
Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 11:28 am
The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input on the proposed replacement of Salt Creek Boardwalk Trail in Death Valley National Park by March 25.
The NPS is planning this project in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.
Salt Creek provides the only habitat in the world for the Salt Creek pupfish (Cyprinodon salinus ssp. salinus), which is a species of high concern in the State of California.
Since 1976, a ½-mile raised wooden boardwalk has provided visitors easy access to view the pupfish and the desert creek.
A historic flash flood on August 5, 2022, destroyed the boardwalk and carried pieces of it over a mile into designated Wilderness. The flood damaged the unpaved access road, obliterated the parking area, and damaged the vault toilet beyond repair. The flood even changed Salt Creek itself: the stream bed shifted and carved several feet downward.
The NPS proposes to replace the accessible boardwalk and interpretive signs and repair the access road, parking lot and toilet to maintain opportunities to view the endemic Salt Creek pupfish while simultaneously protecting the fish and its fragile habitat.
The park proposes to remove damaged infrastructure debris, some of which is now in Wilderness. NPS has funding for this project from federal sources and a donation from Death Valley Natural History Association.
The replacement boardwalk cannot be reconstructed in the previous alignment because the flood changed the terrain. Therefore, the NPS is studying new potential boardwalk alignments adjacent to and crossing the creek.
The NPS is asking for public input on the proposed action and potential alternatives, environmental issues that should be addressed, and considerations regarding visitor experience. The NPS will use this feedback when starting the design process in April.
Public comments should be entered into the Planning, Environment, and Public Comment system https://parkplanning.nps.gov/DEVASaltCreek1 by March 25, 2023.
Comments can also be mailed to: Death Valley National Park, ATTN: Salt Creek Boardwalk Replacement, P.O. Box 579, Death Valley, CA 92328 (postmarked by March 25).
Commenters should be aware that their entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While commenters can ask that their personal identifying information be withheld from public review, the NPS cannot guarantee that this will be possible.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.