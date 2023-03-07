Death Valley National Park visitors for 2022 top 1 million 

Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes are one of the park’s most popular destinations. In spite of this, people can find solitude with just a short stroll into the dunes.

 Photo courtesy of Death Valley National Park

More than 1,100,000 people visited Death Valley National Park last year. People can find solitude by choosing when to visit, and where to hike, according to the park..  

 January, February, and March were extremely busy compared to past years. Visitation in August, September, and October was about half of normal levels; many park roads were closed due to flash flood damage.

Tags

Recommended for you