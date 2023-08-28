Beatty Cutoff_2 (1).tif

Beatty Cutoff road, showing pavement damage and undercutting. This is only a small portion of the known road damage; assessments are still underway.

 National Park Service photo

Death Valley National Park is still closed due to major flash flood damage. The park had its rainiest day ever on August 20, receiving more rain than it normally does in an entire year.

National Park Service (NPS) and Caltrans road crews opened an exit lane on CA-190 by late on August 21. This provided an exit route for the 400 residents, employees, and travelers that sheltered in place for about 24 hours. 

