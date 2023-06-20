Inyo County residents are urged to take an online survey created by the California Department of Technology to help the state better determine barriers to internet access, affordability, and adoption, including in rural counties like Inyo.

Individuals have until June 30 to participate. The California Department of Technology will use the information gathered in the survey to develop a five-year digital equity plan that includes broadband equity, access, and deployment grant funds. The number of surveys completed will ultimately determine the amount of federal broadband money that California – and Inyo County – can and should receive.

