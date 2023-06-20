Inyo County residents are urged to take an online survey created by the California Department of Technology to help the state better determine barriers to internet access, affordability, and adoption, including in rural counties like Inyo.
Individuals have until June 30 to participate. The California Department of Technology will use the information gathered in the survey to develop a five-year digital equity plan that includes broadband equity, access, and deployment grant funds. The number of surveys completed will ultimately determine the amount of federal broadband money that California – and Inyo County – can and should receive.
The survey is completely anonymous, should take about 10 minutes to complete, and is available here: California Department of Technology: California Department of Technology: Broadband Digital Equity Survey: California State Digital Equity Plan: Public Survey (10-15 minutes) (civilspace.io). The survey can also be found at the bottom of the home page of www.inyocounty.us.
The survey includes questions about current experiences using the internet and should be completed by one individual per household.
The survey is completely anonymous and available in 14 languages. No personally identifying information (e.g., name, email, address) is requested, but the survey does collect demographic information to help ensure all neighborhoods and demographic groups are being represented.
This is the latest broadband effort to follow the adoption of SB 156, which allocated a $6 billion multi-year investment to increase access to broadband statewide. Of that total, $3.25 billion was allocated toward the development, acquisition, construction, maintenance, and operation of a statewide open-access middle-mile broadband network.
The remaining $2.75 billion is reserved for last-mile infrastructure grants, the establishment of a loan-loss recovery account, and a technical assistance program overseen by the California Public Utilities Commission.
In broadband speak, the middle mile is the physical mid-section of the infrastructure required to enable internet connectivity to homes and businesses, while the last mile is the final leg of a network that provides service to the home, business, or community institution.